Atharva students interact with Vice President of India

Atharva Group of Institutes is known for creating a world class educational environment that allows students to develop their professional abilities and foster a strong sense of responsibility under the visionary leadership of Sunil Rane, Executive President of Atharva Group of Institutes. Recently, the students of the institute were in conversation with the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu in Mumbai.

While speaking the young minds, the Mr Naidu said dream big, aim high and work hard to realize their ambitions and achieve success in the chosen professions. The Vice President asked students to be well acquainted with the country’s culture, history and heritage. The interaction with the vice president of India boosted the confidence of Atharva Students to achieve the success in personal and professional life.