Academic collaborations between Atharva Group of Institutes & B.H.M.S

Acknowledging the importance of possessing an excellence in education and degree programs by its hospitality management students, Atharva college of hotel management and catering technology & B.H.M.S. (Business & Hotel Management School) has jointly pledged for an association.

An MoU to this effect was recently signed in Atharva Campus’ by the honorable Executive President, Atharva Group of Institutes, Shri Sunil Rane & his Excellency, Mr. Heinrich Meister, President, B.H.M.S & a member – Benedict Group of Education. Senior Officials of the two organizations witnessed the signing ceremony.

The knot between the two esteemed Groups is consenting into the association to develop collaborative approach towards each other for the overall academic development. This association aims to promote international academic cooperation and the exchange of teaching and research experiences between B.H.M.S. and Atharva College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology. B.H.M.S. is also delighted to receive students from Atharva College to its Swiss study top up program.