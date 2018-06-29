Given the nascent stage of the market and a regulatory environment that is significantly different from elsewhere in the world, private wealth management businesses need to consider building trustworthy brand coupled with innovative use of technology and focus on transparency and compliance, while targeting customers with segment focused products.

The first edition of the conference being a success, made its mark, propelling us to bring out its second edition. In this edition, we will majorly highlight some of the burning topics like The Macroeconomic Outlook and its implications on Asset returns/Asset allocation, Portfolio diversification and reading the minds of the wealth owners, Investment strategies and trends in offshore investment, and Insurance products. The summit will also discuss equity markets and selecting the right needs for family office.

To bring these topics in focus, Inventicon Business Intelligence has conceptualised the 2nd Annual Private Wealth Management Summit – where not only these topics will be highlighted and discussed but some of the reputed and known personalities in the Industry will share their valuable knowledge and angle on the subject, to combat the challenges the industry is facing in the present scenario. The conference will take place on 18th & 19th of July in Mumbai. The summit is primarily for private banks, family offices, wealth management companies, asset managers, financial advisories and institutional investors.

Some of our notable speakers for the conference are Nishant Agarwal, ASK Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd; Sameer Mehta (SAM), The Atlas Family Office and Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals; Amitabh Chakraborty, Indarra Capital LLP (Advisor to Kitara Capital); Rahul Jain, Edelweiss Wealth Management; Anurag Bhatnagar, ShiftAltCap; Dr.G.Sathis Kumar, Great Lakes Institute of Management; a lot more…

Delegates will get a key understanding of the modern and peculiar solutions adopted by different companies through case studies, presentations and discussions.

Inventicon’s Private Wealth Management Summit being one of its kind conference, is being attended by a few big companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Centrum Alternatives LLP, Edelweiss Broking Limited, Kotak Private Equity, IFMR Investment Managers Private Limited, DSK Legal Advocates & Solicitors, Alchemy Capital Management Pvt. Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, a lot more. ShiftAltCap, Signzy, Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors, are our major partners for the conference.

