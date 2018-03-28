Evaluating offer from Manipal: Fortis

New Delhi : Fortis Healthcare said it has received an unsolicited non-binding offer from Manipal Health Enterprises for transaction with the company. The company was clarifying following media reports that Manipal and Fortis boards may approve merger this week.

The firm said its board is still evaluating the proposal received on March 23, 2018.

The board has received an unsolicited non-binding indication of interest from Manipal for possible transaction with the firm, it said.