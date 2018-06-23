Europe increases tariffs on $3.2-bn US goods

London : The European Union (EU) on Friday launched tariffs on some $3.2 billion worth of American goods, in retaliation for tariffs Donald Trump’s administration imposed on imported steel and aluminium earlier this month. The bloc slapped a 25 per cent tariff on American products such as whiskey, tobacco, Harley Davidson motorcycles, cranberries and peanut butter, reports The Independent.

They also leveraged another 50 per cent tax on select items such as footwear, some types of clothing and washing machines.

Trump threatens 20% tax on cars

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap a 20 per cent duty on all cars imported from Europe unless the EU removed its trade barriers and tariffs on dozens of American products which took effect. “Based on the tariffs and trade barriers long placed on the US and it great companies and workers by the EU, if these tariffs and barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% tariff on all of their cars coming into the US,” Trump threatened.