Essar did not control Loop Telecom

New Delhi : Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia were on Thursday acquitted in a case arising out of the 2G scam probe by a special court that said there was no evidence to suggest that they controlled Loop Telecom Ltd, an alleged beneficiary of the spectrum allocation. Special judge O P Saini let off Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan saying there was no material on record to indicate that bogus transaction was carried out for securing 2G licences. “The weight of the evidence, both oral and documentary, is that I P Khaitan was the man behind the entire events alleged in the instant case. Evidence is on record to the effect that I P Khaitan owns his own group of companies known as ‘Khaitan group’ and it is separate and independent from Essar group…” the court said.