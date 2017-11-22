Equities close in green, auto stocks drive upward rally

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Wednesday provisionally closed in the positive territory as higher auto stocks buoyed investors’ sentiments.Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Wednesday provisionally closed in the positive territory as higher auto stocks buoyed investors’ sentiments.

However, profit booking in metals and healthcare sectors capped gains.

According to market observers, index heavyweights on the BSE like State Bank of India, Adani Ports, HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Asian Paints drove the upward rally of the indices.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 15.40 points or 0.15 per cent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,342.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,569.07 points, closed at 33,561.55 points — up 83.20 points or 0.25 per cent — from Tuesday’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,654.53 points and a low of 33,465.23 points during the intra-day trade.

In contrast, the BSE market breadth was slightly bearish — 1,388 declines and 1,310 advances.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed on a higher note due to strong buying in stocks of healthcare majors like Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin, as well as a strong rupee.

The NSE Nifty50 rose by 28.15 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 10,326.90 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,478.35 points — up 118.45 points or 0.36 per cent.