EdCIL India set to be Rs 1,500-cr company in 2019: Satya Pal Singh

EdCIL celebrated 37 years of excellence with Minister of State for HRD (higher education), Satya Pal Singh gracing the occasion. Diptiman Das, CMD, EdCIL (India) in his welcoming speech expressed gratitude to the guests for the commendable support and dedication to EdCIL. He acknowledged the major ongoing transformation of the Indian education sector and initiatives taken by Ministry of HRD. He further added, “The company has a robust order book of approximately Rs 500 crore. The education sector has huge potential and EdCil is ready to grab those. Singh emphasised on the institution’s spirited endeavour to serve the education sector. He added, ‘Education is a big industry and a consultation on holistic development of education is necessary to grow globally. It is the only consultant of education under Government of India and delivering services on fields of physical education to spiritual education will make it standout globally. If EdCIL realises these core competence of India and caters dedicatedly, it is sure to be a Rs 500 crore company by next year.’