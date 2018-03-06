ED gets details of Nirav Modi’s overseas assets

Mumbai : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly received details of a few foreign banks accounts of Nirav Modi, the disgraced diamantaire wanted in the alleged Rs 12,700-crore state-controlled Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

While ED is expecting to receive more details on Nirav Modi’s other foreign bank accounts soon, the agency is also exploring every legal option to seize the money Modi is holding in those accounts.

PNB GM questioned

The CBI questioned a general manager of PNB, who handles the treasury section, officials said. “PNB General Manager (Treasury) S K Chand is being questioned by the CBI in the bank fraud case,” an agency official said.

The CBI said that the violation of norms for issuance of LoUs to benefit billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had been going on since 2010. This had been going on since 2010, the lawyer said, while seeking remand of four accused including Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair, Director of Gitanjali Group of Choksi.