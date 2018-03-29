ED attaches assets of Chhattisgarh firm in coal blocks scam

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 603 crore of a Chhattisgarh-based firm in connection with the money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation scam.

The central probe agency said it has attached, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), factory building, plant and machinery and 23 acres of land belonging to Ms Vandana Vidyut located in Katghora area of Korba district in the state.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a criminal case under the PMLA based on a CBI FIR against the company and its directors.

The Directors of the company — Vinod Kumar Agrawal, Gopal Prasad Agrawal, Prahalad Kumar Agrawal and authorised signatory of the company Ambrish Kumar Gupta — misrepresented and concealed facts in order to qualify for coal block allocation process and fraudulently obtained the allocation of Fatehpur East coal block in Chhattisgarh, the ED said in a statement.