ECR to hold Rapid Chess Challenge Championship

East Central Railway will organise ‘East Central Railway Open Rapid Chess Challenge Championship’ on September 8 and 9 at Officers Club, Mahendru Ghat, Patna. The championship is registered with All India Chess Federation (AICF), which has total prize money of Rs 60,000.

The prize is distributed among top 10 players beside special prizes for 3 best women players, 3 best under-15 players and 3 best railway players. Only the players registered with AICF can participate in the championship. Those who want to participate can register online at www.aicf.in. The last date of the entry is September 7. Entry fee is Rs300. Interested players may contact Rakesh Ranjan (9431020115), Ubhay Ranjan (9771425790), AK Dubey (9771427130) and Sanjay Kumar Suman (9771460015).