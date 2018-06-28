ECGC, NEIA set to get Rs 2k-cr govt fund boost

New Delhi : The government on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 2,000 crore to Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) to enhance insurance coverage to micro, small medium enterprises exports. It has also approved contribution of grant-in-aid (corpus) of Rs 1,040 crore to National Export Insurance Account Trust (NEIA) to promote project exports.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Funds to ECGC would be infused in the three fiscal years — Rs 50 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1,450 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 500 crore for 2019-20.