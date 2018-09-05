Free Press Journal
Ebix acquires Miles Software for $19 mn

Ebix acquires Miles Software for $19 mn

— By FPJ News Service | Sep 05, 2018 12:09 am
Mumbai : Ebix, a software provider for the financial sector, on Tuesday announced that it will be acquiring city-based Miles Software for $19 million.

The company has signed an agreement to acquire the nearly two-decade old Miles, which entails a payout of $19 million upfront and an additional up to $8.5 million in the next two years on meeting milestones, it said.

Miles focuses on providing on-demand software on wealth and asset management to banks, asset managers and wealth management firms.


It clocked $8 million in revenues with a pretax profit margin of 8 per cent in 2017, the release said.

