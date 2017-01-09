DoT proposes utility duct for cables as part of road design

New Delhi : To avoid frequent damage to optical fibre cables during construction and widening of roads, Telecom Department has proposed that a utility conduit or duct be made part of the road and national highways design.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has put forth this proposal to states, the Ministry of Rural Development, as as well as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Telecom Secretary JS Deepak told PTI.

“We have proposed having a conduit for utilities, including optical fibre cable as part of the road design, be it national highways, state highways or Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana rural roads…This duct can be an assigned space below the footpath, along the roadside wherein all the utilities can flow. We are trying to converge and get this done,” Deepak said. He said the idea was to get a conduit as part of the road design itself so that cables which are laid do not get cut repeatedly when roads are widened.

"It is a duct which will be laid and you can put utilities like optical fibre cable, into it. It is not being done right now.

