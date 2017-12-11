Domestic sales of passenger cars up by 4% in November

New Delhi: Domestic sales of passenger cars rose by 4.49 per cent in November, as compared to the same period in 2016, industry data showed on Monday. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 181,395 units of passenger cars were sold during the month under review, up from 173,607 units in November 2016.

Besides passenger cars sales, the off-take of other sub-segments of passenger vehicle category such as utility vehicles edged-higher by 44.65 per cent during the month to 77,824 units while sales of vans rose by 19.34 per cent to 16,189 units. Consequently, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 14.29 per cent in November 2017 to 275,417 units from 240,983 units sold during the corresponding period of 2016.