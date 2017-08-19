Domestic air traffic up; IndiGo loses mkt share

New Delhi : Domestic airlines carried 9.6 million passengers in July, 12.4% higher than a year ago, with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-run IndiGo retaining its top slot in market share, data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. The Gurugram-based airline had a 38.7% market share in July, lower than 40% reported in June. The airline has been witnessing a shortage of Airbus A320neo aircraft due to faulty engines. However, the company remained the most punctual airline with 84.6% on-time performance. Jet Airways (India) Ltd and its low-cost subsidiary JetLite continued to be the second largest carrier, with a combined market share of 18.2% in July, higher than 17.5% in June.

The national carrier Air India’s market share marginally increased to 13.5% in July from 13.1% in June. SpiceJet’s market share rose to 14.2% in July from 13.3% in the previous month. All domestic carriers, except regional carrier TruJet, saw a decline in passenger load factor or capacity utilisation due to end of tourist season. SpiceJet continued to lead with a capacity utilisation of 94.4% in July.