Domestic air traffic rises 22.45% to 89.66 lakh passengers in Nov

New Delhi : Continuing the growth trajectory, domestic air traffic surged 22.45 per cent to 89.66 lakh passengers in November as low fares and introduction of new routes and services in the winter schedule of the local carriers helped them fly more passengers.

All Indian airlines together had transported a total of 73.22 lakh passengers in November 2015.

However, seat factor, which is a measure of how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft, in November almost remained flat compared to October 2016 primarily due to the end of tourist season, according DGCA data released today. Gurgaon-based budget carrier IndiGo continues its domination in the domestic market, having flown 37.73 lakh passengers during the month and cornered 42.1 per cent market share in this period, reports PTI.

As against this, Naresh Goyal-owned Jet Airways together with its subsidiary JetLite clocked 17.3 per cent market share by carrying 16.54 lakh passenger in the reporting period.

Air India stood a third with a market share of 12.9 per cent, having flown 11.57 lakh passengers while budget carrier SpiceJet cornered 12.8 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic in November, having flown 11.48 lakh passengers during the period.

Another budget airline GoAir managed to get just eight per cent of the market pie as it ferried 7.20 lakh passengers in the previous month. The two startup carriers–Vistara and AirAsia India– cornered 2 per cent and 2.8 per cent market share respectively in November 2016.