DLF to raise Rs 3,500 cr via QIP to pare debt

New Delhi ; India’s largest realty firm DLF Ltd plans to raise around Rs 3,500 crore via a sale of shares to institutional investors and the proceeds will be used to cut its net debt.

A board meeting has been called on December 1 to approve the proposals to issue shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and warrants or debentures to promoters, reports PTI.

DLF is required to launch a QIP and also issue warrants or debentures because of a proposed infusion of about Rs 10,500 crore by promoters into the company. Infusion of capital by promoters will lead to an increase in promoters’ stake, in DLF, to more than 75 per cent.

As such, the company needs to launch a QIP to maintain the minimum public shareholding limit of 25 per cent. According to sources, the size of the QIP issue is likely to be Rs 3,500 crore and above.

In late August, DLF’s promoters sold the entire 40 per cent stake in its rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore. The deal included the sale of a 33.34 per cent stake in DCCDL to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC for Rs 8,900 crore and a buyback of remaining shares worth Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL.

DLF’s stock finished at Rs 229.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, logging a 0.39% dip from its previous close.