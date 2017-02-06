Discovery launch new sports channel DSports in India

Mumbai: Discovery Communications had announced a new sports channel ‘DSports’ in India. The launch marks the first time in over 10 years that a media company has introduced a new sports channel for the Indian market. It elevates Discovery’s 20-year history in India, ensuring a new generation have access to the best in live sports content.

Discovery already has a strong reputation for its expertise in fuelling the passion of sports fans in Europe and connecting them with the greatest sports events in the world through Eurosport, the number one sports destination in Europe. The launch of DSPORT in India perfectly complements this wider strategy to provide fans with more live action across a plethora of sporting genres. DSPORT has a clear ambition to redefine sports engagement, by giving viewers access to unmatched ‘live’ sporting action from around the world. With a rich catalogue that covers 4000+ hours of ‘live’ content every year, DSPORT’s offering is unrivalled in the Indian market.

Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific said, “Discovery has been entertaining Indian audiences for over two decades with a well-entrenched portfolio of unique content channels. We are excited to add yet another flagship brand to our growing offering with the launch of DSPORT, which is set to redefine sports entertainment. Combining India’s passion for sports with our global expertise in sports production DSPORT will offer a daily dose of 10+ hours of live content for viewers across the country.”