Direct tax collections in Mumbai, Delhi in single digit

Mumbai : Direct tax collections by both Mumbai and Delhi zones of the Income Tax department were in single digit until December 24, a department official said.

It is inspite of the fact that the net revenue collections were in double digit during the period not only at the national level, but also at zonal level.

The Mumbai zone, which is responsible for collection of more than one-third of total tax being collected from across the country, garnered revenue amounting to Rs 1.74 trillion during the reporting period from Rs 1.59 trillion a year ago, thus showing a growth of 9 per cent, an official told PTI.

However, the growth was in double digit in all the other parts of the country during the period. Even small places like Pune and Thane have also shown a double-digit growth in direct tax collections during the period. The department collected Rs 5.54 trillion during the reported period from across the country from Rs 4.88 trillion a year ago, thus registering an average growth of 13.5 per cent. New Delhi alone has collected a total tax amounting to Rs 74,147 crore during the reporting period, from Rs 72,210 crore a year ago, registering growth of 2.7 per cent.