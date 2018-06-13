Direct listing of Indian cos on foreign bourses in offing

New Delhi : Sebi on Tueday proposed to allow direct listing of Indian companies on overseas bourses and of foreign firms on Indian exchanges, while setting up an expert panel to look into the details. Currently, Indian companies can list their shares through depository receipts abroad, while foreign firms need to go through the Indian Depository Receipt route for listing of equities.

“Considering the evolution and internationalisation of the capital markets, it would be worthwhile to consider facilitating companies incorporated in India to directly list their equity share capital abroad and vice versa,” the Sebi said.