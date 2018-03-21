DGCA told to file affidavit on airworthiness of A320 neos

New Delhi : In a move that may impact the operations of no-frill carriers IndiGo and GoAir which operate the A-320 neo planes, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to state on affidavit that the remaining fleet of aircraft of this model, which have not yet been grounded, were safe and airworthy.

According to DGCA, IndiGo and GoAir together have a total of 45 A320 neo jets, of which 14 have been grounded till date.

The direction from a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came on a plea which has sought the grounding of all the A320 neos till the aviation regulator certified that they are safe to fly.

2 IndiGo A320neos back in service

Two out of the 11 grounded aircraft of IndiGo became operational from Tuesday, which led to the recommencement of around 12 daily flights. “We are actively engaged with engine manufacturer on getting all our aircraft back in the skies in the coming weeks. Two of our grounded NEOs VT-ITX and VT-IVE are already back in service on Tuesday,” Aditya Ghosh, its president and whole-time director said.