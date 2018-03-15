DGCA proactively monitors A320neo engine issue: Sinha

New Delhi : The DGCA is vigilantly and proactively monitoring the engine issues of Airbus A320neo fleet and the decision to ground some A320neo aircraft is a step in that direction, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said.

“No other regulator is following neo engines as closely as we have… we are the first ones to fully ground post 450 series of engines and that shows how vigilant we are and how proactive we are on safety issues,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said DGCA’s move was a “unilateral decision”.