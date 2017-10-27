Development works will face 30 pc cut due to financial stress: Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil has said that all the development related works will face a 30 per cent cut owing to the current financial stress on the state coffers.

Patil was speaking in Kolhapur yesterday.

He said, “The state government is facing financial stress. Hence a circular has been issued to all the ministries to cut down their spending flatly by 30 per cent.”

“The state government is trying solve several issues before it and eventually the exercise increased stress on the government coffers. Hence, the government has to take such a step,” Patil said.

The Maharashtra government has taken some decisions in last three years, which has affected its revenue generation.

Some of these decisions are scrapping of Local Bodies Tax (LBT) and payment of difference to several municipal corporations after GST implementation, besides lowered income from stamp duty and registration too has affected the government’s finances.

Stamp duty and registration department is the second largest revenue generating sector in the state.