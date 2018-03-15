Depression: The Dark Corner

Encountering someone near or dear to us having a sad and long face, is something that we all have experienced at some point of our life. We perceive that condition as tension. But the prolonged tension along with sadness, feeling to isolate oneself from society and losing interest in one’s favourite activities are early signs of depression. Generally the patients are not treated medically as people think it embarrassing to go to psychologist.

The problem is most prevalent in teenagers, women and elderly person. Teenagers have to face it because of pressure of studies and expectations of parents and society. They are confused with mixed pressure of studies, hormonal changes, relationships, breakups and failure to carry parents’ legacy. Moreover they don’t have any trustworthy person to vent away their pent up feelings. As in our Indian society, parents are still conservative and keep discussions with their own children at bay. This result is frustrated and depressed teenager.

Women fall prey to depression mostly because of hormonal changes, domestic violence, glass ceiling and sexual harassment at work place, superwoman syndrome, onset of any deadly disease like cancer, nutritious deficit diet and sedentary lifestyle. Medical reasons for their depression may be PMS, pre and post-delivery changes, side effects of medicines and pre and post-menopausal factors.

Elderly people fall prey to depression as most of them have to bear loss of spouse, ill health, post-retirement boredom, empty nest syndrome and isolation. They lose their importance as their off-springs rarely need their advice. Isolation and feeling of being useless and unwanted push them to this dark corner.

Even the most successful celebrity like Deepika Padukone is facing and fighting this non-deadly disease. Patient can live a happy and successful, personal and professional life with determination to get well, proper medical consultation and support of family and peers. Sudarshan Kriya, yoga, meditation, walking, exercise, keeping oneself busy and chanting any religious mantra are beneficial along with Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 rich diet. Last but not the least, is to stay in constant touch with your doctor and try to keep a positive attitude.

Rawat is an assistant professor in management at SSD Women’s Institute of Technology. You can contact the author at rawat_kamna@rediffmail.com.