Demonetisation was a necessary step for GST implementation: EEPC’s Rajat

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) believes R&D is critical for the country and has been constantly putting in efforts to promote R&D. Rajat Srivastava, regional director of EEPC India talks about how R&D can help improve India’s trade. In conversation with Jescilia Karayamparambil, he also discusses the impact of demonetisation on its members and other global trends that will shape Indian trade.

How much per cent growth did the country witness in export?

We have registered a marginal increase in export this year. We were growing at 19-20 per cent but now, this growth in export is 9.6 per cent in dollar terms. Regarding engineering export, it has also gone up by 14.10 per cent from 4.5 billion dollars in October 2015 to 5.11 billion dollar in October 2016. The share of engineering exports in the total exports roughly stood at 21.7 per cent in October 2015 and it has gone up to 21.9 per cent in October 2016. Engineering exports’ share in export is majority.

Where does India stand in terms of quality products?

The quality has improved drastically but it has to improve further. Still, the high value exports are six per cent which is very low. India specialises in low value added production, but it is time that it moves up in the value chain. Moving ahead, we need strong R&D (Research and Development) base and India lacks in this space. Even corporate spends over R&D is very low. Unless, we develop our own product, we cannot go up in the value chain. If Indian engineering has to shine, they have to look at creating products that do not exist in any part of the world.

We organise technology events all over India. We invite institutes and exporters, and marry them in one platform. So, this allows scientist and the business community to interact with one another and develop a product based on industry needs. This process takes place across the world and now we are following this in India also.

Every business house across the world invests in R&D but this is not the case in India. Today, engineers that are coming out are unaware about engineering which is why they are practically unemployed. There is a skill gap which can be filled if the industry meets academician, scientist and researcher.

What are the challenges India will face due to ever-changing global trends?

We are keeping our fingers crossed about the arrival of Trump. We are hoping everything will be good as he is in favour of India. With respect to Brexit, it is helping India in the long run. Earlier, our products were unable to compete with Eastern European countries because they were part of EU and did not have to pay custom duties. But if goods move from India to UK then custom duty is imposed. When custom duty is imposed on other countries, we will come in par with other countries.

What is happening with the free-trade pact with Europe?

Negotiations are still on the same.

What kind of development is expected in FTA (free trade agreement)?

India has suffered a lot in the past by signing free trade agreements. We have not been able to encash the FTAs, we have signed. We are suffering trade deficit with Asean countries.

For FTA, we will first collect the details from the industry and then go and negotiate. Without appropriate information, I do not think we can negotiate. We are very cautious about it. Once the agreement is signed; we might have to incur losses in terms of trade deficit. With EU, we are cautious on what items to be opened.

How much growth is coming from Latin America?

There is huge growth driven by Latin America. We expect it to grow further.

What would be required to strengthen this partnership?

Again, we are negotiating free trade agreement with Chile. China is having free trade agreement with all of the countries in that region. They are having an advantage and we are looking at the same thing. Without FTA, we are doing so well, if we get an FTA it will further boost our growth.

Which destinations are trading most with India?

The United States has ranked top exporting destination for India. Nepal has registered highest growth in engineering imports from India, followed by Kuwait. All European countries falling under top 25, we recorded positive growth in April-October 2016. Due to global crisis, the imports and exports both have gone down for the country. This fall is due to drop in oil prices. With increase in oil prices, the import cost will increase simultaneously. This change is part of the game.

How are trade regulations across other countries?

Most countries are coming out with their trading blocks. So, it is getting difficult to meet those barriers. For example, there is a requirement of special kind of packaging in some countries. Similarly, to discourage imports into the US, they might impose some non-tariff barriers. This is a big challenge.

We have our wish list and we have argued in the World Forum that lot of anti-dumping duties have been imposed on India. But they say that India is the country which has the maximum number of anti-dumping duties against other countries and we cannot preach others.

GST process has slowed down due to demonetisation. What is your take on this temporary hold?

The government is trying to improve on ease of doing business ranking. This can only happen if GST (Goods and Services Tax) is implemented. Post-GST, there will be huge jump in the ranking. India’s ranking will improve further by curbing black money as we have a parallel economy running in the country.

Two initiatives – GST and curbing black money, will help strengthening our economy. GST will make us one country by allowing free movement of goods from one state to another. The goods movement across the country cost around Rs 80, 000 crore. If GST comes in place, these losses can be curbed. On the other hand, demonetisation was necessary to have GST. You cannot have GST will black money transactions going on. Everything has to go digital to implement GST. Very few people are talking about it. They are criticising it but it is necessary step for GST to come in.

But I believe that only after ill-effects of demonetisation fade, we should look at GST. The government should not look at GST now because there will be rise in prices post- GST and the government cannot afford it. First let us get settled with demonetisation, and then we should go for GST.

Post-demonetisation, what kind of growth is expected?

GDP will go up because there are more and more people coming online to do their business and money is coming into the system. There will be more and more income reported to income tax by people. However, there will be losses in the next two quarters.

What kind of negative impact has your members faced post-demonetisation?

Almost 60 per cent of our members have reported losses but I believe it is a temporary impact and it will go back to normal. The digital system is a new system for many. Most of the members are unable to purchase raw material as the suppliers are unaware of the digital system. Due to this, production is suffering, and then the capacity of the factory has fallen. It is a cascading effect.

How many job losses are expected in the western region?

We are still analysing it. But we think 20-25 per cent labourers have been dropped, mostly contract labourers. I believe this job loss is temporary.

Have you given any pre-budget recommendations?

We are compiling the wish list but there are two-three major points that we want the government to pay heed too. The major points are lower cost of capital (lower rate of interest) and amendment in definition of MSME. The definition of MSME has to change in paper because today the definition for MSME has changed. With a fear of losing incentives, many MSMEs fail to grow. This is a one major hindrance.

In budget, if these two things can be done, it will be a game changer for the sector.

What kind of hindrance is MSMEs facing with banks?

The banks are very hesitant to give loan in foreign exchange. Some exporters want loan in dollars but the banks are not providing them with the service. We are unaware what the reason is for this denial of loans.

What would India require to grow further?

We would like Indian industry to do more R&D and develop new products. EEPC is developing a smart pump with the help of our members who are in the pump business. This pump will be unique and this technology is not developed anywhere in the world.

The idea is to produce new and new technology that is not produced anywhere in the world. We are doing lot of programs and export and documentation program.