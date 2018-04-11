Delhi will get 100  electric vehicles

New Delhi : Mahindra Electric joined hands with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar, as part of which the auto major will offer its 100 electric vehicle ‘e20 plus’ on the latter’s platform in the capital.

Mahindra Electric, the electric mobility portfolio of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), said the tie up is aimed at promoting shared and cleaner mobility. The vehicles under the deal are financed as part of an agreement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance, which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing, reports PTI.

“Mahindra’s commitment towards electric mobility continues. Our aim is to make EVs more mass adaptable in India in public transport, shared mobility and personal vehicles,” Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu told reporters here.

Mahindra group has e2o plus, e-Verito and e-Supro vehicles in its electric vehicle portfolio. Speaking on the occasion, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the future of world belongs to shared, connected and zero-waste mobility. He added that the think tank is driving this with the government with all our energy, but this massive revolution and cleaning up of Delhi in terms of air quality is not possible without private sector collaboration.