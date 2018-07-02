Definition for shell firms likely soon

New Delhi : The government will “very soon” come out with a definition for shell companies, Union Minister PP Chaudhary said on Sunday amid the crackdown on entities indulging in financial irregularities.

Obscure ownership, excessive leveraging and disproportionate investment in shares of other companies are among the possible criteria being looked at for defining shell entities.

While a multi-pronged action plan is being implemented in the fight against the black money menace, absence of a proper and uniform definition for shell companies under the legal framework is hampering investigations. Generally, shell companies exist only on paper and are often used by fraudsters for carrying out their illegal activities. Against this backdrop, the government is working on putting in place a proper definition for shell companies.

“We are working on it. Very soon, we will come out with it (definition of shell companies),” said Chaudhary, who is the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs as well as Law and Justice.