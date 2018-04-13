Free Press Journal
Defence Expo 2018: Ashok Leyland bags MoD order to supply HMV to carry Smerch Rockets

— By PTI | Apr 13, 2018 06:26 pm
New Delhi:) Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has bagged contract from Ministry of Defence (MoD) for supplying High Mobility 10×10 vehicles (HMV 10×10) to carry Smerch Rockets, with an initial order worth over Rs 100 crore.

Ashok Leyland’s HMV 10×10 has been fully developed in India and order will end a long search by the Indian Army, which has been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets, the company said in a statement. This initial order is worth over Rs 100 crore, it added.

“We have won 12 of the 15 tenders we participated in last year, and this is a crucial win for us,” Ashok Leyland Head – Defence, Amandeep Singh said.


This will pave Ashok Leyland’s way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads, he added.

