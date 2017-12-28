Dabur launches ready-to-drink Mocktails under Réal brand

The country’s largest packaged fruit juice maker Dabur India Ltd announced the launch of India’s first range of packaged fruit-based Mocktails in a ready-to-drink format under the Réal brand. The Réal Mocktails, specially crafted by professional mixologists, marks another first for Dabur, which pioneered the concept of packaged fruit juices in India with the launch of brand Réal. The Réal Mocktails have been launched in two variants – Virgin Mary and Virgin Pina Colada. The Réal Mocktails will be available in 1-litre Tetrapaks, priced at Rs 110. Réal Mocktails do not have any added preservatives and have been prepared by experts with the right ingredients and mix to give the consumers the same delightful experience at their convenience.