Curtains down on bitcoin deals

Mumbai: Commercial banks in the country will no longer be able to transact in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin from Friday in view of an RBI directive in April. The RBI had, on April 5, barred all its regulated entities, including banks, from dealing in virtual currencies like bitcoins, following its earlier multiple warnings on their risks. Regulated entities already providing services to any individual or business dealing in digital currencies had been given three months to exit the relationship.

Cryptocurrency trade in rupees will stop from midnight, while exchanges or cryptocurrency companies will now be unable to avail loans or hold bank accounts.