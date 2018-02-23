CtrlS opens data centre in Bengaluru with 0% downtime

Bengaluru : Leading remote IT infrastructure management firm CtrlS (Control S) Datacenters Ltd on Thursday opened an advanced data centre in this tech hub to offer mission-critical operations to internet, banking, insurance and other corporates with zero per cent downtime.

“The tier-4 our data centre here will provide data management and distribution networks, with 0 per cent downtime and 100 per cent redundancy,” CtrlS Chairman Sridhar Pinnapu Reddy told reporters here on the occasion.

The Hyderabad-based decade-old firm, which has data centres in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Noida near Delhi, plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore over the next three years to set up additional data centres in Hyderabad and Mumbai to meet the growing demand from diverse verticals. “We are investing Rs 500 crore in the Bengaluru data centre with job potential for 400 techies over the next 12-18 months,” said Reddy. The company has 1,800 techies employed in its four data centres across the country.

As internet use expands across the country and more users adopt to mobile internet and content creation, the need for an ‘always-on’ data centre has become imperative.

“Global organisations like Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media providers need to ensure zero per cent downtime for their services. Similarly, e-commerce players and online payment providers depend on robust backend support,” said Reddy.

Unlike a tier-3 data centre, which faces four hours of downtime in a year, tier-4 data centre with advanced infrastructure and design feathers reduces downtime to less than 30 minutes in a year.

Karnataka’s IT Minister Priyank Kharge, who unveiled the centre, said with robust network, internet connectivity and infrastructure, including dark-fibre assets, peering and private internet exchange, Cntrl S data centre would be part of the city’s hi-tech ecosystem.

The data centre has been awarded a platinum LEED certificate by the US Green Building Council, making it the world’s first centre to receive such a recognition.

“We will continue to innovate and ensure our business is profitable and environmentally sustainable,” said Reddy. As lot of data flows through the silicon city, the company plans to go for solar energy to power its data centre over the next five years.