CRPF celebrates Valour Day

The Police Forces fighting terrorists and Maoists need our moral support for they are contributing their best to the Nation. This was stated by honourable vice president Venkaiah Naidu at the Valour Day function of CRPF in New Delhi. He said that the CRPF is indeed a glorious Force having a rich tradition of valour, courage and professionalism. Naidu added that peace is paramount to us.

He eulogised the gallantry shown by CRPF personnel both in the conflict zones and in other areas of law and order. He said because of the hard work and courage of CRPF personnel, Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards peace and tourism is picking up.

He underlined the fact that peace is a precondition to progress and said that CRPF has been doing this task quite commendably. Highlighting CRPF as the strongest pillar of India’s internal security scenario, he hoped that due to the devotion and determination of the Force personnel, peace will continue to prevail in the country.