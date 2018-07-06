Creditors okay Liberty’s resolution plan for Adhunik

Mumbai : UK-based Liberty House’s resolution plan for Adhunik Metaliks, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, has been approved by the committee of creditors.

The Sanjeev Gupta-led metals group also emerged as the highest bidder for Zion Steel, a company belonging to Adhunik Group which also faced insolvency, Liberty House’s spokesperson said.

The business interest of Liberty House is in alignment with these companies, the spokesperson added. Creditors including banks have claimed Rs 5,600 crore from Adhunik Metaliks.

SBI had filed the petition against Adhunik Metaliks and three other group companies under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code to recover dues. In August, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, the adjudicating body for bankruptcy law, had admitted an insolvency case against the Adhunik group companies.

Subsequently, Sumit Binani, was appointed as the resolution professional for all the four companies.

Binani did not answer to calls seeking comments.