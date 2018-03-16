Creditors okay Dalmia Bharat resolution plan for Binani

New Delhi : Dalmia Bharat on Wednesday said the committee of creditors of debt-ridden Binani Cement has approved the resolution plan submitted by its group entity Rajputana Properties.

The Committee of Creditors of Binani Cement (BCL) constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 has approved the resolution plan for revival of BCL submitted by Rajputana Properties Private Limited, a Dalmia Bharat Group entity, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

The Resolution Professional of BCL will now file the plan to the National Company Law Tribunal for its requisite approval. The Competition Commission of India has granted its approval to the acquisition of the stressed asset in the fastest and record time. “Our Resolution Plan has taken care of all stakeholders including employees, workmen 81 small traders. The Resolution Plan envisages a disciplined investment criteria by Dalmia Bharat, proposed to be achieved through Rajputana becoming a JV with India Resurgence Fund (backed by Piramal & Bain).