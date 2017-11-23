Credit profile of Indian companies to improve in 2018, says Moody’s

New Delhi : Just days after it upgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3, Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said that Indian companies’ credit profiles will improve in 2018 on account of “solid economic and EBITDA growth”.

Though the Indian economy has slowed down sharply in recent quarters, with the GDP growth falling for five straight quarters to 5.7% in the April-June quarter, Moody’s expects activity to recover next year as disruptions due to the roll out of the goods and services tax regime fade away.

This, according to Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s vice president and senior analyst, will result in higher sales volumes, which will support growth of 5-6% in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation over the next 12 to 18 months.

“Moreover, refinancing needs in 2018 will be manageable for most companies, given their improving access to the capital markets and their large cash balances,” Saranga Ranasinghe, a Moody’s assistant vice president and analyst, said in a press statement.

Further, companies’ cross-border bond maturities will also be manageable for the next three years. However, Moody’s warned that a slowdown in the pace of reforms, political uncertainty, higher interest rates brought on by rising inflation and exchange-rate volatility, resulting in a tight funding environment may also impact companies credit profiles.