CR achieves record freight loading in 2017-18

Central Railway Nagpur Division achieved the highest incremental loading of any division on Indian Railways over target in the financial year 2017-18. It achieved +5.5 million tonnes incremental loading. Central Railway’s freight loading of 61.15 million tonnes in the financial year 2017-18 is 3.15 million tonnes above target (5.4 %)and 7.4 million tonnes more than last year(which is 13.8%). It loaded 7,778 rakes in 2017-18 as against 6,155 rakes last year(26.4%); Record Vegetable oil loading of 59 rakes as against 31 last year (90%); Record steel loading of 730 rakes as against 631 rakes last year (16%) and Record Cement loading of 2091 rakes as against 1897 rakes last year (10%). D K Sharma, GM, CR congratulated all the staff for this tremendous feat.