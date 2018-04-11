Court rejects Diamond Power owners’ bail plea

Ahmedabad : A special CBI court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the owners of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL), which is accused of cheating banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

The plea filed by the promoter of the company Suresh Bhatnagar and his sons and directors Amit Bhatnagar and Sumit Bhatnagar was rejected by special CBI court judge N G Dave.

I-T conducts searches

The Income Tax department conducted searches at various premises of Vadodara-based company Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) and its promoters. The searches were being carried out at 17 different places in and around Vadodara city, including at the corporate office of DPIL in Vadodara city.