Court quashes case against IRB Infra chief, others

Mumbai : The CBI court in Pune on Wednesday discharged Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infra, and other company officials from all charges levied by the CBI against them in Pune land case, the company said in a statement.

IRB Infra had filed an application for discharge on the ground that the charge sheet filed against Mhaiskar, the company, AIIPL and Deepak D. Gadgil, was absolutely devoid of substance and had no grounds to frame the charge.

After hearing the case, CBI judge quashed the case against the company and its officials and ordered no case was made out even to frame the charges under any of the sections alleged by CBI; and discharged the parties.