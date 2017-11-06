Cost overrun of Rs 1.5L cr in 202 rail projects

New Delhi: Railway projects account for over 60 per cent of the 331 central sector projects that are facing cost overrun of Rs 1.5 lakh crore due to various reasons. A total 202 projects of railways are facing total cost overrun of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, as per the flash report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for July, 2017.

The statistics ministry monitors central sector projects envisaging an expenditure of Rs 150 crore and above each on regular basis. According to the report, the total original cost of these 202 projects was Rs 1,05,424.13 crore. The total anticipated cost of these projects is estimated at Rs 2,55,634.29 crore.