Cos will have to split chairman, CEO posts

Firms to have at least one independent woman director from next April

Mumbai : Listed companies will soon have to separate the post of CEO and chairman, disclose expertise of directors and have at least one independent woman director as Sebi has partly accepted the Uday Kotak panel recommendations on corporate governance.

The Sebi board, at its meeting here on Wednesday, considered the panel’s suggestions and decided to accept around 80 per cent of them.

The separation of CEO/MD and chairperson positions at listed companies would come into effect from April 1, 2020. Initially, it would be applicable only for the top 500 listed entities in terms of market capitalisation, Sebi said.

Besides, these firms should have at least one woman independent director by April 1, 2019. The rule will be applicable for top 1,000 listed entities by April 1, 2020.

Further, there should be at least six directors in the top 1,000 listed entities by April 1, 2019 and in the top 2,000 listed entities, by April 1, 2020, the release said.

In terms of directorship, an individual can be part of only up to eight listed companies by April 1, 2019 and it will be reduced to seven by April 1, 2020. Currently, the maximum allowed directorship is 10.

Among others, the board has approved expanding the eligibility criteria for independent directors, enhancing the role of audit, nomination and remuneration, and risk management committees.

The companies will also be required to disclose details about utilisation of funds raised from qualified institutional placement and preferential issues.

Seeking to put in place stricter disclosure requirements, the firms have to disclose credentials of auditors, audit fee, reasons for resignation of auditors as well as the expertise and skills of directors.

Enhanced disclosure of related party transactions and related parties to be permitted to vote against such transactions, mandatory disclosure of consolidated quarterly results with effect from financial year 2019-20, would be made applicable. Besides, secretarial audit would be “mandatory for listed entities and their material unlisted subsidiaries”.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said it has partly accepted the 80-odd recommendations. Of these, 40 were accepted without modification, 15 with certain modifications and 8 have been referred to the government and other departments.

According to Tyagi, around 18 recommendations, including those related to sharing of information with promoters and significant shareholders, have been rejected.

The committee was set up under the chairmanship of noted banker Uday Kotak in June 2017 for improving standards of corporate governance of listed entities and the report was submitted in October last year.

Rules for angel funds eased

MUMBAI: Looking to provide an impetus to early-stage startups, Sebi decided to double the investment limit by angel funds in venture capital undertakings to Rs 10 crore. In this fast changing ecosystem, where angels are investing much higher amounts, the increase is expected provide more opportunities to angel funds. The Sebi board has approved amendments to Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) regulations with respect to ‘Angel Funds’. The decision is based on the recommendations of its working group, Sebi said. The markets regulator had formed a working group comprising of various angel networks, consultants and startups, to look at simplifying certain provisions of AIFs to provide ease of doing business for angel funds. Further, Sebi would halve the minimum corpus size required for an angel fund to register with it to Rs 5 crore.

Algo trading rules firmed up

MUMBAI: Sebi looks to strengthen algo trading framework by mandating the exchanges to offer shared co-location facilities and providing some services for free. The board has decided to review trading requirement for algo software for strengthening algorithmic trading framework by mandating exchanges to provide a simulated environment for testing of software used for such high-frequency trades, Chairman Ajay Tyagi said. These measures will address the concerns relating to market quality, integrity and fairness on account of usage of algo trading and co-location, a facility provided to trading members and data vendors whereby their trading or data systems are allowed to be located at close proximity to the premises of the bourses.

NSE co-location probe in advanced stage

MUMBAI: Sebi said the probe into alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE’s co-location facility is in advanced stage. The regulator is probing allegations related to unfair access to NSE’s high frequency trading systems to some brokers. The exchange’s Rs 10,000 crore IPO has been delayed because of the probe and the regulator had earlier issued show cause notices to several individuals and the exchange while also probing the role of some brokers. Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said,”we are in the advanced stage of investigation”. Earlier this month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said Sebi had returned its consent application in the case due to the ongoing investigation.