Cos to hike cyber security spend

NEW DELHI: Companies across sectors may increase their spending on cyber security as a percentage of the overall IT budget as they look to comply with privacy laws and protect organisations against new emerging threats, says a report by consultancy firm EY.

A survey conducted by EY found 42 per cent respondents saying they are “willing to invest more than 10 per cent of their annual IT budget on cyber security”.

The report highlighted that the “onslaught” of Industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) — being considered and adopted — are drastically increasing the attack-surface for companies.