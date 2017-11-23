Consultative Workshop on New National Policy on Biofuels and Pradhan Mantri Ji- Van Yojana

A consultative workshop on New National Policy on Biofuels & Pradhan Mantri Ji- Van Yojana (VGF for 2nd Generation Ethanol Bio Refineries) was organised here today by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for inviting suggestions for drafting a suitable roadmap for Biofuels in India. The workshop was organised as the government is promoting Biofuels with an objective to reduce dependency on import of crude oil, savings in foreign exchange, provide better remuneration for the farmers and address growing environment concerns in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Commitment at COP 21.

During the day long workshop 5 Working Groups on 1-G Ethanol, 2-G Ethanol, Biodiesel, Municipal Solid Wastes to Fuel & Bio-CNG comprising of all the stakeholders (producers, bankers and buyers) deliberated issues related to their segment in detail and came up with many constructive suggestions and inputs.

Minister of Petroleum and natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in his speech said that 1-G and 2-G Ethanol, Biodiesel, MSW to Fuel and Bio-CNG together with Methanol(DME) have huge potential in augmenting economic growth, generating employment and doubling farmers’ income. He said this will be instrumental in achieving the target of 10% import reduction by 2022 set by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He said, during the workshop many constructive suggestions related to feedstock management, technology, capacity augmentation, fiscal incentives and Supply chain management were received. Shri Pradhan said he is happy to share that all the technologies are indigenously developed in India and will immensely boost Make In India campaign.