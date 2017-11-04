Compulsory gold hallmarking by January

New Delhi : The government is likely to make hallmarking in gold compulsory and the regulations for the same are likely to be notified by January, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday. “At present, consumers don’t get to know purity of gold jewellery that they buy. We are planning to make hallmark for gold jewellery mandatory.

It should be done by January,” Paswan told reporters at an event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Under the new regulations, the hallmark will mention the standard of purity of gold and the name of the manufacturer, the minister said, adding that the purity standard of 14 carat, 18 carat and 22 carat gold would now be marked on gold.

The government was keen to extend the mandatory hallmarking for a purity standard from 12 carat to 24 carat gold, while trade associations sought hallmarking for only 18 carat and 22 carat, saying most of the gold jewellery fell within these standards, industry sources said. Hallmarking of precious metals is voluntary as of now.