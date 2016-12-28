Commexes get ready for options after flat 2016

New Delhi : Commodity derivatives market wrapped up the year 2016 on a flat note but hopes to bounce back in 2017 with the launch of options and institutional participation being allowed by the regulator Sebi.

Three national exchanges — MCX, NCDEX and NMCE — and regional bourses are estimated to have clocked about Rs 67-68 lakh crore in 2015, little above the previous year’s Rs 66 lakh crore despite suspension of forward segments, chana and castor futures, and disruption as a result of demonetisation.

The year saw Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) focusing more on streamlining the eco-system and putting a stronger foundation of surveillance and risk management to make the markets safer. It also gave in-principal nod for launch of new product ‘option’.

“Sebi has been regulating the commodities market for little over a year now. The year 2016 was good. We have taken all steps to make the market safer. Next aim is to increase the depth of the market and improve participation,” a senior Sebi official told PTI.

The regulator is in the process of finalising the guidelines for the launch of options. “We will be able to finalise the guidelines by mid-January,” he said, adding that initially a few commodities would be allowed for option trade.

The official source said that one each in agri and non- agri commodities would be allowed for option trade, while MCX and NCDEX officials said that they are in “high state of readiness” to launch the much-awaited product.

Since there are only retail investors at present in the commodities derivatives market, the Sebi official said, “We are looking at allowing institutional investors and other financial players. We will go step by step next year.” Stating that exchanges will ring in New Year with launch of option trade, MCX Managing Director and CEO Mrugank Paranjape said, “As soon as we are informed of specifications of the product, we would be ready to launch them.”