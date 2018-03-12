Commerce ministry studying impact of US tariff increase

New Delhi : The commerce ministry is studying the impact of duty hike by the US on certain steel and aluminium products as India exports these goods worth about $2 billion per annum to America.

US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war.

Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico.

“India is keeping a close watch on the development. It is studying the impact of duty hike India’s exports to America,” an official said. With hike in tariffs by the US government, exports of these products to the American market will become expensive and could impact the competitiveness of domestic items.

As per estimates, India exports steel and aluminium goods worth $2 billion to the US every year.

The official further said that if any country drags the US in the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) dispute settlement panel against this decision, India could also consider joining as an observer or third party in the case. Under the WTO norms, member countries can file a petition in the multi-lateral trade body if a decision of its trading partner does not comply with international trade rules.

Hike not to hurt India directly

New Delhi : The US move to impose tariffs on aluminium imports may not have considerable direct impact on Indian metal industry, aluminium manufacturers said.

The US decision to impose 10 per cent tariff on imported aluminium may not have significant direct impact on Indian aluminium industry, but it may have resultant impact due to increased availability of export volume for ex-America global market, Aluminium Association of India Chairman T K Chand said.