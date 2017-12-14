CIL arm gets nod for mega project

New Delhi : Expressing concern over air quality, a green panel has given its clearance to Coal India Limited (CIL) arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd’s (SECL) Rs 11,816 crore expansion project, in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, for a limited period.

SECL wants to expand the mining capacity of its Gevra opencast coal mine (OCM), from 41 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 49 MTPA, in a lease area of 4,184 hectares.

In its latest meeting, an Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) set up by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC), examined SECL’s proposal and recommended the government accord environment clearances till March 2019, which means SECL can work on the project till the said period.

The Committee further observed that with the different pollution control measures presently in place, air quality would not meet the prescribed standards. Instead, it said that it is only after the proposed mitigative measures are implemented that air quality reported would fall within the prescribed norms.

Bilaspur-headquartered SECL has coal linkages with the BSE-traded power producer NTPC Ltd and with various other thermal power plants. One of eight CIL subsidiary firms, South Eastern Coalfields Limited operates 89 mines spread across the two central states, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.