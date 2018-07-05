China’s HNA chairman dies in France

BEIJING : Chinese conglomerate HNA Group co-chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip in France on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.

Wang, 57, is regarded as the architect of an eye-popping $50 billion acquisition spree that saw HNA accumulate assets ranging from a stake in Deutsche Bank to high-profile overseas properties. Under pressure from Beijing, HNA has since sold off many of those assets to slash debt.

He was in charge of HNA’s strategy and ran day-to-day operations.