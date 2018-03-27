China vows to plug trade gap with India

New Delhi : China has promised to address the issue of widening trade deficit with India as the country sought greater market access for its goods and services, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

The issue of trade imbalance with the neighbouring country was discussed in detail during the meeting of India-China Joint Group on Economic Relations, Trade, Science and Technology here. Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan chaired the meeting.