Chalo Start up: Turn your dream StartUp into success — Sports entrepreneur Sujit Panigrahi’s fitness fundas

Chalo StartUp is a video series which looks at how one can be a successful entrepreneur/jobs creator in India. It has inspiring stories and lessons on how to turn dream into reality. It is being anchored by Srikant, an experienced entrepreneur, and aims to inspire 1000s of new start-ups.

In Episode 1, learn how sports entrepreneur Sujit Panigrahi ((http://fitness365.me/) saw China’s success in Olympics and became determined to make India a fit, sporty nation.

In all 10 videos will be released to provide answers to the most common questions usually asked. What business to start? Do it alone or with partners? How easy or difficult is it? Is language, gender or education a barrier? Is funding necessary? Can technology help?

A new video will be released every two weeks. Visit www.ChaloStartUp.com for more interesting information about these start-ups.